$585.86 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) will report $585.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $695.00 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $359.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.81. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 742,215 shares of company stock valued at $45,344,231. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $157,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 35,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

