$66.59 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will report sales of $66.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.23 million and the highest is $66.90 million. HealthStream reported sales of $63.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $270.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.40 million to $272.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $289.20 million, with estimates ranging from $285.03 million to $293.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthStream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,991,000 after buying an additional 53,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after buying an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $19.95. 106,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,477. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

