70,893 Shares in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,035,000. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 725.2% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 45,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 203,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter worth $1,698,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.11. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.45 and a 52-week high of $93.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $62,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.