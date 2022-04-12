778 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after acquiring an additional 172,585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after acquiring an additional 205,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.09. 21,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,108. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $227.48 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.54 and a 200-day moving average of $251.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.