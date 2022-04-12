778 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,758,000 after acquiring an additional 172,585 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,800,000 after acquiring an additional 205,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.09. 21,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,108. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $227.48 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.54 and a 200-day moving average of $251.91.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

