799 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,094,000 after buying an additional 532,351 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,003,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,261 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 55.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 328,418 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 872,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

