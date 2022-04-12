825 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $963,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 710,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $211,471,000 after purchasing an additional 73,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 17,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

NYSE:NSC traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.81. 16,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,637. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.37 and a 200 day moving average of $275.70. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

