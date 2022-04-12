832 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,995. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.16 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.41.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

