$864.89 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) will report $864.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $886.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $845.70 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $493.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $962.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. 2,887,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,785. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

