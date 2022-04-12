87,662 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,642,000 after acquiring an additional 733,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,323,000 after acquiring an additional 97,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $282,824,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

