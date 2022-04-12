$884.24 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) to report $884.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $877.78 million and the highest is $890.70 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $798.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $86.30. The stock had a trading volume of 194,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,453. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $94.35. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $547,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,666,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,378,000 after buying an additional 160,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

