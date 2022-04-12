917 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 917 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Macquarie upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.27.

UiPath stock opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,729,067 over the last quarter.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

