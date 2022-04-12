$97.20 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will report sales of $97.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.40 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $77.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $414.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.58 million to $415.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $455.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 23,086.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTI traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $8.81. 4,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,470. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $290.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.62.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

