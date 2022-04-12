A. O. Smith Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of AOS opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.80.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $2,864,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.