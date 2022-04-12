Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Given New $48.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AADI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.58. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $44,919,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $33,689,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $22,459,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $21,336,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $10,211,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

