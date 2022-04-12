Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of ANF opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

