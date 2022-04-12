Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives $55.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.10. 3,138,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.