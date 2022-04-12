ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

