ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.