Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.90.

ADNT stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adient has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adient will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Adient by 792.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 36,420.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adient by 12.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adient by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

