AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Shares Down 2.8%

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. 1,893 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 440,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTH. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

