Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.17. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 701,278 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADVM. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125,768 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.