Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Afya has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $28.23.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.35 million. Afya had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Afya will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Afya in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Afya during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Afya in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Afya by 48.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

