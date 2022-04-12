AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $144.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AGCO Corporation’s earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. The company expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2022 to be at $11.50, reflecting improved sales volumes and pricing. Net sales for the current year will be around $12.3 billion, up from $11.14 billion reported in 2021. Gross and operating margins are likely to increase on higher sales and production volumes as well as pricing actions to mitigate cost inflation. Elevated agricultural commodity prices and its impact on farm income will drive demand for agricultural equipment, encouraging farmers to upgrade their aging fleets. This will drive AGCO’s top line in the current year. However, production losses due to supply chain disruptions and logisctics challenges as well as higher raw material and freight costs will hurt results.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.82.

NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.36. 6,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,731. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.68.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

