Agree Realty Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Shares of ADC opened at $68.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $67.21. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after acquiring an additional 615,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,762,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,379,000 after acquiring an additional 155,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,457,000 after acquiring an additional 276,279 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after acquiring an additional 581,884 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 18.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,142,000 after acquiring an additional 290,358 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

