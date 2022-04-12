Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AIRI stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.85. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.44.
About Air Industries Group (Get Rating)
