Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.14 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for autoinflammatory diseases that involve complement and leukotriene pathways. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

