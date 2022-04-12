Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Albertsons Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS.

ACI traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 131,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,824. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after acquiring an additional 274,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $5,011,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 89,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 66,968 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.