Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.78.

Shares of ACI opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albertsons Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

