Alchemy Pay Achieves Market Cap of $146.90 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $146.90 million and $20.43 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.30 or 0.00360388 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00084313 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00093611 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004857 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,250,842,437 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.