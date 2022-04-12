Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 399,915 shares.The stock last traded at $22.09 and had previously closed at $21.89.

ALEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 155.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

