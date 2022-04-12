Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 538,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,617 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $353,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN opened at $419.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.62 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.38.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.