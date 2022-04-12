Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) were up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 1,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,659,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLG shares. Cowen began coverage on Allego in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Allego in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Allego Company Profile (NYSE:ALLG)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.

