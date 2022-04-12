Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $39.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,880. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $38.28.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
