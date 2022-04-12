Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $39.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 158.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth $973,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 683.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,880. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.45. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.