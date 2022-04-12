ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.33.

ALLETE stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.57.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

