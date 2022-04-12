Alliance Fan Token (ALL) One Day Volume Hits $61,262.00

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $406,187.70 and $61,262.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.28 or 0.07497293 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,161.04 or 1.00023696 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

