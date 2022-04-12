AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 128,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $6,897,000. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 132.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

