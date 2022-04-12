Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Allianz SE provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services together with its subsidiaries. Allianz SE is based in Munich, Germany. “
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allianz from €275.00 ($298.91) to €250.00 ($271.74) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Allianz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.00.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Allianz Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
