Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $5.72 Million in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 109,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

TRGP opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $78.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.66 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

