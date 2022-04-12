Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $6.53 Million in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First American Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,873,000 after acquiring an additional 107,726 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,060,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,045 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,848,000 after acquiring an additional 68,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,724,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

