Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $6.50 Million Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 232,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.21. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

