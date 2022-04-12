Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 71,709 Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Terreno Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 93,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,407,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,861,000 after buying an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 538,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,021,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,031,000 after buying an additional 423,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.72. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

TRNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

