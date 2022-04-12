Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $6.34 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 125.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.41.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

