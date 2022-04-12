Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Position Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358,168 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Ally Financial worth $79,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $7,955,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Ally Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 59,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

