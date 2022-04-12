Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading 7.6% Higher

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.24 and last traded at $138.89. 2,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 546,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 101.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 69.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,904,386.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $338,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $3,596,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.