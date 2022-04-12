Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $6,946,586.92 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alphabet stock traded down $22.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,554.29. 1,633,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,834. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,707.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,792.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 117.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,384.16.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

