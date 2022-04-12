Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $52.78 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.4% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

