Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,946 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $54.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

