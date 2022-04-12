AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after acquiring an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $226.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.