American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Tower by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,412,000 after purchasing an additional 393,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,800,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,080,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,871. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.39 and its 200-day moving average is $259.24. The company has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.60.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

