Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Boosted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,628. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.35 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

