Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the March 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Amex Exploration stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Amex Exploration has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

